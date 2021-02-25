N.J. coronavirus update: Murphy says he’s committed to equitable vaccine distribution

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reiterating his commitment to equitable coronavirus vaccine distribution as the state inches closer to 1.8 million shots delivered.

“The headlines we’re seeing in other states, including of vaccine doses seemingly being auctioned off to wealthy enclaves while under-resourced communities go without, that will not happen under our watch,” said Murphy at his Wednesday coronavirus update.

Last Monday, the state kicked off a community-based vaccination partnership at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset.

Similar community-based vaccination sites launched at the Iglesia Pentecostal Asamblea de Dios in Trenton, as well as sites in Elizabeth, Vineland, and Paterson.