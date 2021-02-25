N.J. coronavirus update: Murphy says he’s committed to equitable vaccine distribution
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reiterating his commitment to equitable coronavirus vaccine distribution as the state inches closer to 1.8 million shots delivered.
“The headlines we’re seeing in other states, including of vaccine doses seemingly being auctioned off to wealthy enclaves while under-resourced communities go without, that will not happen under our watch,” said Murphy at his Wednesday coronavirus update.
Last Monday, the state kicked off a community-based vaccination partnership at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset.
Similar community-based vaccination sites launched at the Iglesia Pentecostal Asamblea de Dios in Trenton, as well as sites in Elizabeth, Vineland, and Paterson.
This morning at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Franklin Township and yesterday afternoon at the Iglesia Pentecostal Asamblea de Dios in Trenton, we saw our commitment to vaccine equity in action. pic.twitter.com/m4IBH9yF2Z
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 24, 2021
These cities were chosen because they are some of the most diverse in the state and have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, according to the Murphy administration. The plan is to vaccinate 15,000 people at those sites by the end of March.
Murphy said the state has taken every effort to ensure fair distribution of vaccines has at these community partnerships to megasites.
Murphy stressed the need for continued equity in coronavirus testing so health officials could identify and control any outbreaks. This week, Murphy said the state surpassed more than 500 pop-up testing sites at health centers, community centers, and churches.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!