Anyone who works, lives or studies in New Jersey and is over the age of 16 is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. That follows a national deadline to expand vaccine access set by the Biden administration in early April.

“Today is a big day,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, ushering in the expanded eligibility. Pennsylvania expanded vaccines to this group on April 13, and Delaware on April 6.

Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when getting a vaccine in the Garden State. For this age group, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only authorized giving out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Pressure is on to expand immunizations as the region continues to suffer through a deadly wave of cases and variants of concern circulate. More than 2.5 million New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated, and the state hopes to bring that number up to 4.7 million by the end of June.

Only around 4% of vaccines delivered in New Jersey were Johnson & Johnson single-shot doses, said Murphy, continuing that the disruption from temporarily halting that vaccine is minimal.

New Jersey officials urged residents to make an appointment through the state’s vaccine finder website.