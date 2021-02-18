N.J. coronavirus update: 70% of eligible residents could be vaccinated by summer

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey reported another 3,786 new positive PCR tests Wednesday, as well as 709 new positive antigen tests. That’s a cumulative total of 755,174 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate for all PCR tests recorded on Saturday was 10.80%. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.91.

As of Tuesday night there were 2,370 coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals, including 411 patients in critical care and 309 requiring ventilators. 301 live patients were discharged, while hospitals admitted 253 new COVID-positive patients.

Another 92 residents died from complications of coronavirus. New Jersey has now seen 20,343 confirmed fatalities and another 2,289 probable deaths.