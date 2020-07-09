Eating out(side)

Northern Liberties will debut its Easy StrEats event this Saturday from noon – 8 p.m. The alfresco dining experience will highlight the restaurants along the strip for a block party, albeit one that factors in our current pandemic reality. That means mask-wearing is mandatory, tables will be set up so that patrons can remain six feet apart and there will be no games, vendors or music. Restaurant reservations must be made in advance via OpenTable or by phone. Participating eateries include El Camino Real, Urban Village Brewing Company, and Standard Tap.

Easy StrEats, 2nd Street between Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden Street, Saturday, July 11, noon – 8 p.m.

Square reboot

Franklin Square also reopened this week with public health protocols in place, including daily health screenings for staff, sanitizing stations and contactless entrance, however, you can still purchase tickets on-site. Masks will be required on the carousel and while playing mini-golf, which also has distancing and disinfecting rules in place. SquareBurger is open with socially distanced outdoor seating, and limited bathrooms are available for use by one individual or family unit at a time. The Fountain Show is operating and can be viewed every hour on the hour and the half hour from noon – 9 p.m. However, the annual Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square won’t return until 2021.

Franklin Square 200 N. Sixth Street, Philadelphia

Tesla party

Before there was the car company, there was the man who inspired it. Nikola Tesla was a Serbian-American inventor who held over 300 patents but is best known for developing the alternating current system of electricity which remains the standard today. He was also a pioneer in radio and wireless technology, including the development of the remote control, X-ray imaging and renewable energy. Tesla worked with both Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, and although Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi is credited with making the first radio transmission, he used Tesla’s patents to do so. Tesla was born on July 10 and on Saturday, July 11, the inventor’s birthday will be celebrated by Narberth’s Tesla Science Foundation with a Zoom birthday party. The party starts at 3 p.m. and includes a special presentation on the foundation, how to start a Tesla club at your school, and a guest speaker who will explain how using Tesla’s research could help find solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.