Murphy says he plans to close N.J.’s only women’s prison

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he plans to shut down the state’s only women’s prison after reviewing a new investigative report he commissioned to look into a January attack by mostly male prison guards on female inmates.

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the horrific attacks that took place on January 11. Individuals in state custody deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and the officers involved in this incident, both directly and indirectly, abused their power to send a message that they were in charge,” Murphy said.

The January events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women have led to criminal charges against 10 guards — eight men and two women — by the state attorney general, whose investigation is still underway.

Attorneys for some of the guards have said their clients will fight the charges and plead not guilty.