New Jersey’s plans to withdraw from a 70-year-old agreement with the state of New York that regulates the largest port on the East Coast has hit a roadblock.

Monday evening, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin filed a brief opposing New York’s request for an injunction to stop New Jersey from leaving the Waterfront Commission Compact overseeing the Port of New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey intended to leave the compact next Monday and replace the commission with the New Jersey State Police.

Platkin said the state is prepared to defend itself against the injunction.

“New Jersey followed the law when it decided to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission. And consistent with our statute, the State Police, the best in the nation, has spent months preparing to undertake oversight at the port, including to protect public safety and safeguard the port,” Platkin said.