A glimmer of hope for Pinelands preservation — if key reforms are made

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

For much of the last decade, the Pinelands Commission has been in a funk — at least from the perspective of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

Its often divided 15-member commission, along with poor staff leadership, stymied actions to protect the 1.1-million-acre preserve. The dysfunction led to what the alliance viewed as harmful approvals of pipeline projects, a growth in illegal off-roading vehicles destroying sensitive Pinelands habitat, and a failure to consistently uphold rules of the agency’s Comprehensive Management Plan.

Yet, in releasing its annual State of the Pinelands report, the alliance was cautiously upbeat about the future, provided the commission starts implementing several reforms under discussion for a number of years. Those reforms include safeguarding groundwater supplies, protecting threatened and endangered wildlife and plants, and giving more attention to policies dealing with climate change.

Part of the optimism stems from a reinstituted Pinelands Commission, which now is only one member shy of its statutory membership. After failing for three years to get his three strong conservationists nominated to the commission, Gov. Phil Murphy won approval in the lame-duck legislative session for two of them, as well as Theresa Lettman, who originally was nominated in 2019.

“In terms of the commission, we are definitely moving in the right direction,’’ said Jaclyn Rhoads, deputy executive director of the alliance. She also called for enactment of reforms outlined by the organization. “If those things happen, then we’re in a really good place.’’

A top priority for the Pinelands alliance, a nonprofit that monitors preservation of the natural resources preserve, is filling the vacant executive director’s position at the commission. The role has been open for several months. With a strong new executive, a newly invigorated commission can now turn things around and start getting things done for the Pinelands Natural Reserve, the alliance said.