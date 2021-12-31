Donate

Mummers Parade moved to Sunday due to rain

December 31, 2021
Mummers march down Broad Street

Mummers march down Broad Street on Jan. 1, 2020. (Michael Reeves/Billy Penn)

This story originally appeared on 6abc 

The Mummers Parade has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 2, due to rain in the forecast on Saturday, according to officials.

However, indoor performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still happen Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Masks are a must

You must wear a mask along the parade route regardless of vaccination status.

Public transportation

Attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area.

Bus detours, alerts, and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

