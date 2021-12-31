Mummers Parade moved to Sunday due to rain
This story originally appeared on 6abc
The Mummers Parade has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 2, due to rain in the forecast on Saturday, according to officials.
However, indoor performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still happen Saturday, New Year’s Day.
Masks are a must
You must wear a mask along the parade route regardless of vaccination status.
Public transportation
Attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area.
Bus detours, alerts, and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.