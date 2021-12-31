One year ago, the Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band was devastated to hear that the Rose Parade, in which it was scheduled to appear, was being canceled for the first time in 75 years because of COVID-19 safety concerns. The band, made up of 300 of the best musicians at crosstown rivals Downingtown East and West High Schools, was prepared to perform, after being accepted in a rigorous application process.

“You need all sorts of letters of recommendation, and videos, and pictures, and band director resumes, they want the band resumes,” said Downingtown West band director Ed Otto, adding that the process took over two years. The band had originally applied in fall 2019.

As it turned out, the offer to perform still stands for 2022, and the Blue and Gold Band will get to perform this New Year’s Day.

Andrew German, band director at Downingtown East, said the Rose Parade honored the seniors from the Class of 2021 in a different way.

“They did a virtual event, and our seniors who graduated got to perform in a virtual marching band as a compilation of students from all across the country who would have participated in the parade,” German said. “But we’re very thankful to still have the opportunity to still participate in it, live and in person this time.”

Alison Booth, a drum major from Downingtown East, said the band is keeping last year’s seniors in mind as it gets ready to travel to Pasadena, California to play in the 133rd Rose Parade.

“It was a little disappointing because it’s never the same band two years in a row because you lose all the seniors, and so they are not lucky enough to have the opportunity to get a second chance at going like the rest of us do,” Booth said. “But it’s still going to be an amazing opportunity and they’ll be there in spirit.”