From virtual partying with celebs to walking tours through Historic Philadelphia, there’s plenty of ways to say farewell to 2020 and commemorate the calendar turn, for kids as well as adults.

Cheers to all for a better year in 2021.

Sign of the ‘times’

Despite a pandemic, the famous ball will still drop in Times Square on Dec. 31, albeit without the huge crowds who usually witness it in person. The annual countdown comes at the end of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which starts at 8 p.m. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, the live-streamed show will feature a variety of performances from all over the country. From NYC we’ll get Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and country music star Jimmie Allen. Broadcasting from New Orleans will be bounce music’s Big Freedia and singer/songwriter PJ Morton. The Los Angeles portion of the show gets its own host, Ciara, featuring acts from Brandy, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Ella Mai, Nelly and Saweetie, as well as Jessie James Decker doing Powerball. Bonus: President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden have promised to make an appearance.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021”

ABC-TV, the ABC app, or ABC.com

Thursday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

(Should you happen to sleep through the New Year, the show will be available on demand from Hulu starting Jan. 1.)

Free

Countdown for the kids

In a normal year, parents might take their kids to the Please Touch Museum for the annual young person’s NYE countdown. For 2020, the museum hosts a virtual celebration instead. The video will be available from morning onward on the last day of the year, so you can watch whenever your little ones are ready for bed. Also available are a set of videos offering New Year’s-themed activities, like crafts, pizza and popcorn, and coloring.

Please Touch Museum Countdown at Home

Thursday, Dec. 31

Free

Hair of the Dogg

Have you imagined attending a star-studded New Year’s Eve party, but never knew how to get an invite? Here’s your chance. This virtual fest features Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland, Rosario Dawson, Cody Rhodes and emcee Bert Kreischer, with DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck spinning tunes. A tour of Snoop’s compound has been promised, along with stunts, dancing and more. The whole thing is actually a promo for an upcoming TBS competition series (The Go-Big Show) coming Jan. 7, but hey, it’s also a way to join a global audience to ring in 2021. Did we mention it’s free? (Note: It’s billed for 21 and over).

Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Special

Thursday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m.

Free