Moving outside not a cure-all for Delaware restaurants

Delaware restaurants are planning a massive grand reopening celebration on Monday, June 1, as dine-in customers will be allowed for the first time in more than two months. The experience, however, won’t be exactly normal.

Customers will be seated six feet apart from other groups and only 30% of the building’s capacity will be allowed inside. There will be no walk-up service, reservations only.

“Everybody should be patient and forgiving in the next two weeks,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which operates 14 restaurants, mostly at the Delaware beaches. “It’s a huge undertaking, the entire industry is going to all open up on one day.”

SoDel took 2,500 reservations at its restaurants in just two days last week. That’s evidence of the strong desire for doors to reopen. “People are really happy to get out of the house and eat again, but other people are cautious, and that’s OK too,” he said.