NOAA predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, stresses ‘it only takes one’

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season amid the global pandemic.

The outlook, released by NOAA last week, anticipates 13 to 19 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). The federal forecasters say these ranges are made with 70% confidence.

NOAA forecasters say the outlook is based on competing climate factors, citing the absence of the weather pattern El Niño, which suppresses hurricane activity, along with warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. Reduced wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon are also contributing factors.

“NOAA’s analysis of current and seasonal atmospheric conditions reveals a recipe for an active Atlantic hurricane season this year,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator. “Our skilled forecasters, coupled with upgrades to our computer models and observing technologies, will provide accurate and timely forecasts to protect life and property.”