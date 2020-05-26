Coronavirus update: N.J. to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports can resume
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey reported 703 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 155,764.
Another 54 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 11,191 residents to the pandemic.
N.J. to allow outdoor graduations
Starting July 6, New Jersey schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies “that comply with social distancing,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday morning on Twitter.
The announcement will be a source of excitement for the many parents and school administrators who had been pressuring the governor to allow in-person events to celebrate students’ accomplishments.
TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/MqwVtPjZh4— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020
Under previous rules, even so-called “wave parades” were banned if they caused more than 10 people to gather in one place as well-wishers drove by in cars, and the state Department of Education was encouraging districts to hold virtual ceremonies.
Professional sports can resume
Professional sports teams can resume training and competition in New Jersey if their leagues choose to do so, Murphy announced Tuesday in a separate tweet.
“We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel,” he said without providing additional details.
Among the teams the announcement affects are the Philadelphia 76ers, which have a practice facility in Camden; the New York Jets and Giants, which have training facilities in North Jersey; the New Jersey Devils, who play in Newark; and the New York Red Bulls, who play in Harrison.
UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020
There are also multiple minor league or independent baseball teams, including the Trenton Thunder, Somerset Patriots and Lakewood Blue Claws.
Sky Blue FC, the professional women’s soccer team co-owned by Murphy and his wife, can also resume play.
The change does not apply to high school or recreational sports, which have been canceled indefinitely.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!