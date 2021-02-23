More slots open at Dover speedway for second vaccination shots

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Delaware now has open second-dose slots at its mass vaccination event at Dover International Speedway for people who received their first shot elsewhere before Jan. 22.

Previously, the ongoing event where about 3,000 people are getting the critical second inoculation dose a day had only been open to residents whose first shot came at these four Division of Public Health events:

Dover Division of Motor Vehicles, Jan. 16-18.

Salesianum School in Wilmington, Jan. 18.

Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles, Jan. 22-24.

Georgetown Division of Motor Vehicles, Jan. 23-24.

But now Delawareans who got the first dose from an in-state pharmacy, medical provider, clinic or other source are eligible to sign up to get their next dose on Thursday or Friday. Officials said About 2,000 extra doses are now available at the event at the speedway best known for NASCAR races.

Scheduling can be done online starting today at de.gov/fema. Those without Internet access may call DPH at 1-833-643-1715.