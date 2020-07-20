Missing Philadelphia toddler is dead, source says; suspect in custody

    By
  • David Chang, NBC10
    • July 20, 2020
King Hill

Two-year-old King Hill was reporting from his Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. (Courtesy of Philadelphia police)

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

___

A suspect has been taken into custody in the killing of a missing Philadelphia toddler, a source tells NBC10.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed. But the news that the boy is dead is a sad end to a mystery that stretched through most of this month.

“We kept faith alive and now we got this news that my son was murdered,” Amber Hill, the boy’s mother, told NBC10 while in tears. “Throughout this I really thought my son was alive. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Related Content

King Hill was first reported missing from his home along Page Street near 31st Street in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate