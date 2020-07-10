Philly Police search for missing 2-year-old, mom pleads for boy’s return

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing toddler.

So far there are conflicting reports regarding when King Hill, 2, was last seen.

The boy’s mother said she hasn’t seen him in a month after he didn’t return from a stay with another family member.

Police initially said King Hill was listed as missing from his home along Page Street near 31st Street in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia police said on Thursday.

During a Thursday evening, press conference, police said the boy may have been seen over the weekend but they did not say by whom.

King’s mother, Amber Hill, told NBC10 that she actually last saw her son in early June when she left him off with his stepfather, a trusted father figure who he normally spends time with.

“I miss him a lot,” a distraught Hill said.

Hill said she became alarmed earlier this week when the stepfather texted to say he had dropped off King with a babysitter. Hill said she doesn’t know the babysitter well.

The babysitter reportedly said she had dropped off King with her, but Hill never saw her son.

Hill doesn’t believe King is hurt, but she is pleading for him to be returned home.

He didn’t wander off and the Special Victims Unit is handling the active search for King, police said. Sources said part of the investigation is sorting out King’s whereabouts prior to going missing.

Investigators could be seen searching for clues in the neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said everyone is cooperating with the investigation.

King has brown eyes, black hair, is around 3 feet tall and weighs around 32 pounds.

Anyone who spots King Hill should call SVU investigators at 215-685-3251 or call 911.