Babysitter charged with murder of missing North Philly toddler

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a babysitter with murder in connection to the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill, who was reported missing the second week of July.

Tiana Parks, 24, is also charged with felony abuse of a corpse, as well as endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and other offenses.

“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tiana Parks’ actions,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement.

“This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity. This child deserved so much better in life. My office will continue to work alongside the Philadelphia Police and FBI to seek justice for his death.”

Police arrested Parks on Sunday. Her arraignment was scheduled for Monday.