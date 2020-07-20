Babysitter charged with murder of missing North Philly toddler
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a babysitter with murder in connection to the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill, who was reported missing the second week of July.
Tiana Parks, 24, is also charged with felony abuse of a corpse, as well as endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and other offenses.
“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tiana Parks’ actions,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement.
“This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity. This child deserved so much better in life. My office will continue to work alongside the Philadelphia Police and FBI to seek justice for his death.”
Police arrested Parks on Sunday. Her arraignment was scheduled for Monday.
King was last seen on July 7 in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia.
Two days later, King’s mother, Amber Hill, told NBC10 she had last seen her son in early June when she left the boy with his stepfather, who later told Hill he had dropped King off with a babysitter.
An investigation led by the police and FBI yielded cell phone and video evidence that proved Hill was dead, according to authorities.
The Philadelphia Police Department is scheduled to provide an update on the case during an afternoon news conference.
