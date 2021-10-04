Philadelphia’s 37th annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week kicked off Monday morning, with some 40 in-person and virtual events planned through Friday to help give businesses owned by women and people and color the resources they need to grow.

Iola Harper, head of the city’s Office of Economic Opportunity, told those in attendance at the opening meeting at Laborers District Council & Training Center on North Broad Street that this is a critical time for Philadelphia’s economy, as many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and vaccines continue to roll out.

“We are seeing a return to the new normal, just a little by little,” said Harper.

Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid said business owners need to be sure to invest in their communities as well.

“I have no problem with you making money. You should be making money, but don’t forget your community,” he said.