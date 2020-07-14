Down the Shore

Manco & Manco closes pizzerias for cleaning after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

Manco & Manco Pizza

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City, New Jersey. (Manco & Manco/Facebook)

Manco & Manco Pizza on Tuesday closed its Ocean City boardwalk locations for cleaning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Facebook, restaurant management said that two of the employees were asymptomatic.

The restaurant is undergoing professional sanitization and will reopen Wednesday, according to the statement. The Somers Point location was unaffected but will also be sanitized.

“The three affected employees are all quarantined for 14 days and they will be retested before returning to work. All employees that have worked with these staff members have been required to get tested as well prior to returning to work,” the statement said.

The restaurant said that management will continue to enforce several employee rules, including masking, sanitization and temperature checks. They will also use UV-C light technology to frequently sanitize high-touch areas, according to the statement.

They have also suspended the sale of pizza slices to limit employee contact with food, management said. Only whole pizzas will be available.

