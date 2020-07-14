Manco & Manco Pizza on Tuesday closed its Ocean City boardwalk locations for cleaning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Facebook, restaurant management said that two of the employees were asymptomatic.

The restaurant is undergoing professional sanitization and will reopen Wednesday, according to the statement. The Somers Point location was unaffected but will also be sanitized.

“The three affected employees are all quarantined for 14 days and they will be retested before returning to work. All employees that have worked with these staff members have been required to get tested as well prior to returning to work,” the statement said.