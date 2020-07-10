More N.J. barrier island towns institute curfews for minors amid disregard for coronavirus guidelines

An increasing number of Ocean County municipalities along the New Jersey coast have adopted curfews for minors due to non-compliance with pandemic health regulations.

Long Beach Township adopted the first curfew in late June amid a spike in young people congregating in large numbers and not following social distancing protocols. Anyone under the age of 18 must be off public property between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to the measure.

In nearby Beach Haven, officials on July 1 enacted a 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. curfew, with the same exception as Long Beach Township, for minors due to social distancing violations.