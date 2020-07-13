Man drowns after helping friends caught in rip current off N.J. beach

A New York City man drowned while helping two friends who were struggling in rough waters off the southern New Jersey coast, authorities said.

Officials said the body of Jalan Alston, 18, of Brooklyn, was found around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in waters off Atlantic City. The discovery came a day after he had vanished while swimming at a beach in nearby Ventnor.

Alston, who had recently graduated from high school, was swimming with two friends when the pair began to struggle in the rough waters around 7 p.m. Friday. Alston was able to help push them toward shore but soon disappeared under the water, authorities said.

Last evening my kid brother was lost at sea on the northeast coast . I’m praying we find him and I’m posting this picture so that those near water can be on a lookout for him, his name is Jalan Alston, all I want is for him to be found. @USCGNortheast pic.twitter.com/9mXfNeBDlA — Mark A. (@Calamarky) July 11, 2020



Alston’s two friends made it safely back to shore. One of them then called 911, and the Coast Guard launched an intensive search for Alston that lasted for several hours before it eventually was suspended.

Along with the Ventnor City Police Department, Coast Guard personnel searched 58 square-miles over air, sea and land over a period of 13 hours.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Jalan,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “It’s always difficult to suspend a case and it weighs especially heavy on our hearts knowing that he was helping others.”

Authorities said the rough surf was spawned by Tropical Storm Fay as it passed through the region, and they believe Alston and his friends were caught in a dangerous rip current.

In a Facebook post, one of Alston’s friends that he had helped rescue wrote: “Jalan jumped in after me, grabbed my arm to pull me closer to him. He noticed the (undertow) was pulling him now, too, put his hand on my back, and pushed me over the wave I was stuck in. By doing so, he put himself in my spot.”

“Months ago, I told him my biggest fear is drowning, and he did everything he could to make sure that wouldn’t happen to me.”