Lower Merion mourns loss of beloved high school principal

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The community in Lower Merion is grieving the loss of the high school’s principal, tragically killed in a car accident Saturday while driving his son to a soccer game.

Sean Hughes had been the principal of Lower Merion School District for 14 years. He was also a coach, husband, and father, survived by his wife and three kids.

“He was always down for a laugh and a good time which was pretty special,” said Jack Stickney, who graduated from the high school in 2018.

He was among the mourners who stopped by the school Sunday, leaving items like flowers, notes, and Lower Merion gear outside of Hughes’s office.

One person left a note that said “Character Counts,” on his window.

“The ‘character counts’ thing, that was his motto and he really lived by that. He saw everyone for who they were and the good in them,” said Stickney.