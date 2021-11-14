Officials: Lower Merion High School principal killed in car crash

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Students and staff at Lower Merion High School are mourning the loss of their principal, who died in a car accident Saturday morning.

Officials say Sean Hughes was driving his son Nolan to a soccer game when the incident occurred.

Nolan, who was in the car, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes was the principal of Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years. He is survived by his wife, Kristi, his son, and daughter.

Most of his students throughout the years he knew by name, staff members say, and he always had time to listen to their concerns.

Lower Merion Superintendent of Schools Dr. Khalid N. Mumin issued a statement that reads:

“They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, ‘Huuuuuuughes.’ He welcomed each one at 9th-grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations.

In the years between, he MC’ed their Amazing Ace competitions in his gold sequined jacket, inducted students into the National Honor Society, and recognized Merit Scholars.

He encouraged student voice at every turn, the door to his office was always open, and I know that many will carry his message of ‘character counts’ throughout their lives.

It is not an understatement to say his impact on his students is immeasurable.”

Mumin says administrators throughout the district will support the high school’s assistant principals and staff in the coming weeks to ensure that students continue to be supported during this difficult time.