Listen: Here’s what happened when a real estate developer, an artist, a historian and an activist got together to talk Philly preservation, displacement and culture

Culture shapes place and place shapes culture. As new buildings go up and old buildings come down, Philadelphia is learning how to keep the past alive in a changing urban fabric.

On Tuesday, October 22, PlanPhilly gathered developer Ori Feibush, Paul Farber of Monument Lab, preservationist Faye Anderson and artist Karyn Olivier for a panel discussion of the challenges of preservation in Philadelphia, the role of art in marking history and our civic responsibility to maintain historic spaces. Ariella Cohen, PlanPhilly’s managing editor moderated the conversation.

Listen to the panel discussion above.