Listen: Here’s what happened when a real estate developer, an artist, a historian and an activist got together to talk Philly preservation, displacement and culture

Listen 65:21
PlanPhilly's Managing Editor, Ariella Cohen introducing the panel. To her immediate left sits Paul Farber followed by Karyn Olivier, Ori Feibush and Faye Anderson. (Emily Gann/WHYY)

Culture shapes place and place shapes culture. As new buildings go up and old buildings come down, Philadelphia is learning how to keep the past alive in a changing urban fabric.

On Tuesday, October 22, PlanPhilly gathered developer Ori Feibush, Paul Farber of Monument Lab, preservationist Faye Anderson and artist Karyn Olivier for a panel discussion of the challenges of preservation in Philadelphia, the role of art in marking  history and our civic responsibility to maintain historic spaces. Ariella Cohen, PlanPhilly’s managing editor moderated the conversation.

Faye Anderson, Ori Feibush, Ariella Cohen, Paul Farber and Karyn Olivier after their panel conversation at WHYY. (Elizabeth Estrada/WHYY)

Listen to the panel discussion above.

