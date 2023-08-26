Small Latino-owned businesses in Philadelphia will be able to access assistance to get off the ground, due to a $1.2 million grant by the Truist Foundation to the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB).

The NALCAB Director of Resource Development Alejandra Amaroli said the money will be used to “crack the federal code,” and assist small business owners in finding government money.

“We’re able to show our membership: Here’s what we’ve found, here’s what we’re seeing at the advocacy level, and here’s the technical part you need to apply for them,” she said.

There are federal funds available to small business owners, particularly for Black and Latino business owners. For example, last April President Biden signed his executive order Justice40, through which 40% of benefits from federal investments in clean energy and environment sustainability will benefit disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by pollution.

However, Amaroli said identifying the funding which one might be eligible for, and then navigating the rules and requirements to apply for it, can be overwhelming for a smaller organization.

“It takes an enormous amount of resources, and a lot of time to find what applies to you,” she said. “You can’t just stop everything, stop serving your community to apply for that. It’s like a chicken-and-the-egg situation. We’re trying to remedy that.”

Headquartered in Texas and Washington, D.C., NALCAB supports about 200 nonprofits nationwide with accessing funding streams, resources, and professional development.