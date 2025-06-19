Where : ChesLen Preserve, 1199 Cannery Road, Coatesville, Pa.

Get outside at the ChesLen Preserve featuring live performances by folksters David Wax Museum and Pawnshop Roses, accompanied by local craft beer and wine, as well as food-truck fare that includes veggie and vegan options. Attendees can stargaze with local astronomy clubs, the Delaware Astronomical Society, ChesMont Astronomical Society and Bucks-Mont Astronomy Association. Toast s’mores around cozy fire pits or just mix and mingle in a laid‑back, natural setting that blends music, socializing and scenery. Ticket alert: several tiers are already sold out, but general admission tickets remain.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

The annual fest — launched in 2016 — transforms Franklin Square into a nighttime showcase of traditional Chinese lantern art. This year, it features nearly 40 immersive displays, including over 1,100 handcrafted lantern sculptures and interactive components in over half the exhibits. Programming includes acrobatics, juggling and teeter-board shows, plus choreographed fountain light shows and cultural workshops.

Manyunk Arts Festival

Where : Main Street, Manyunk

The 36th annual festival returns to Main Street with 300 artists and crafters from across the region and the country, making it the largest outdoor juried art festival in Pennsylvania. The free event includes work across eight disciplines—fiber, glass, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, painting and drawing, photography, wood and sculpture. The fest includes the Emerging Artist tent on Grape Street, featuring 30 newer artists showcasing and selling their work. Pro Tip: The fest is happening rain or shine, so be prepared if the forecast is sketchy.

Family Fest!

Where : American Helicopter Museum, 1220 American Blvd., West Chester, Pa.

Frank Sinatra once said “Come Fly With Me,” and you can do just that at the aviation-themed annual event. Helicopter enthusiasts can take rides with licensed pilots, but tickets are first-come, first-serve and available onsite only on the day of the event. Should you choose to keep your feet on the ground, you can partake in food, drink, music and kid-friendly activities.

The Oval

Where : Eakins Oval

It’s Oval time again, when Eakins Oval transforms into an entertainment hub instead of the city’s most awkwardly placed parking lot. The 2025 version features a full slate of programming from Wednesday through Sunday, including Saturday night concerts curated by Snacktime! Friday night movie screenings, rotating art installations, yoga classes, family activities and the Hip Hop In the Park event Saturday, Aug. 9.

Arts & Culture

Leader of the Pack

Where : Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa.

The jukebox musical celebrates the life and work of acclaimed songwriter Ellie Greenwich, featuring classic hits like “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love” and the title track. It premiered off-Broadway in 1984 before moving to Broadway the next year, with Greenwich herself in the original cast. The show earned Tony and Grammy nominations and has toured nationally since then. This marks its debut at the Bristol Riverside Theater, where it’s being presented as part of the 2025 season with direction and choreography by Shea Sullivan.

Movies on the Mall

Where : Independence Mall, 615 Chestnut St.

Movies with a historical theme are the highlight of the outdoor movie series, which kicks off on Friday with “Harriet.” Actress/singer Cynthia Erivo, who also stars in “Wicked” and its upcoming sequel, plays the lead role in the story of freedom fighter, activist and patriot Harriet Tubman, whose many heroics can barely fit into a two-hour movie. This is the first of four movie screenings on the Mall through Sept. 19. We’re figuring they added “Independence Day” to the historical theme because, while devoid of any real-life facts, it is set on the holiday.

Avenue of the Arts Block Party

Where : Broad Street & Spruce Street

South Broad Street turns into a showcase of Philly’s arts and culture community, with local and national performers on two stages — including winners of the I AM PHL contest — alongside pop-up performances from Painted Bride Project Space and a fashion show marking 20 years of Philly Fashion Week. The event supports local artists and businesses with food trucks, soccer activities, book giveaways in the PECO Kids Zone and even a chance to win a signed Philadelphia Union Voltage Kit. Pet-friendly activations, wellness zones and a beer garden round out the experience.

Food & Drink

Philadelphia African Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

The Philadelphia edition of African Restaurant Week celebrates Pan-African, African American and Caribbean cuisine while supporting small, Black-owned eateries across the city. Launched in New York in 2013 and expanded to Philly in 2024, the 10-day event features 10% to 15% discounts or special menus at more than a dozen spots, including Food Geez (Liberian), New Era Cuisine (Nigerian), Gou Haitian, Eatwell Philly (Nigerian), Meskerem Ethiopian Cuisine and Buna Café (Ethiopian), along with a food and music festival at Love Park on Sunday, June 29, showcasing live performances and cultural cooking demos.

Overbrook Night Market

Where : 63rd Street & Lancaster Avenue

Also known as “Rep’s Night Out,” this neighborhood food event hits its fifth anniversary, celebrating local food, businesses and community culture. Inspired by The Food Trust’s original Night Market series, it brings together food trucks, local restaurants and live entertainment. In its latest edition, you can expect dozens of vendors, ranging from food trucks and beer gardens to zones dedicated to kids and music, all supported by local stakeholders like Overbrook West Neighbors and state Rep. Morgan Cephas.

Fishtown Beer Festival

Hosted by the Evil Genius Beer Company, the inaugural event hopes to become a staple event in Fishtown’s vibrant craft-beer scene. Founded in 2011 by Villanova friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward, Evil Genius and the Fishtown District are closing the street to vehicular traffic. Fifteen local breweries, including Philadelphia Brewing, Dock Street, Yards, Tired Hands, Urban Village, Wissahickon and Humble Parlor will be on hand. The event aims to showcase Fishtown’s beer culture and support the changing community with live music, food and lawn games at a block-party-style festival.

Sports

FIFA Club World Cup

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

And if you think Philadelphia Eagles fans are fanatical, well, soccer fans make them look lightweight. The FIFA Club World Cup is bringing eight high-profile club matches to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia over the next two weeks, showcasing big-time teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Flamengo, Juventus, Real Madrid and Espérance de Tunis. It’s a preview of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when thousands of international fans will pour into the city for one of the most popular sporting events in the world. Must-see matchups this go-round include Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, Flamengo vs. Chelsea and Juventus vs. Wydad AC. You can read more about why here.

Comedy

Ryan Hamilton

Originally from Ashton, Idaho, Hamilton has been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, won the Great American Comedy Festival and took the top spot in Sierra Mist’s “Next Great Comic” search. A regular on “The Tonight Show,” Colbert and Conan, he also released the well-reviewed Netflix special “Happy Face” in 2017. In 2022, Hamilton was hit by an airport shuttle bus, suffering serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. He returned to the stage just months later and, like most comedians, found the humor in trauma and incorporated it into his act. He’s doing four shows in Philly this weekend.

Music

Lil Baby: WHAM Tour

Born Dominique Armani Jones, Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby went from hit mixtapes in 2017 featuring collabos with Drake and Gunna to four consecutive chart-topping albums — “My Turn,” “The Voice of the Heroes,” “It’s Only Me” and “WHAM” — and accolades including a Grammy win for “Hurricane,” and being named the BET, MTV and Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Now, he’s bringing his WHAM World Tour through Philadelphia, featuring his latest tracks and live renditions of his biggest hits.

Get the Led Out

Formed in 1968, Led Zeppelin was one of the most influential rock bands of all time, blending blues, hard rock and psychedelia in hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Kashmir.” The Philly-based tribute band, Get The Led Out, aims to recreate the studio magic and the live concert energy without impersonation — no costumes or British accents, just a faithful performance that includes all of the elements that made Zeppelin legendary. You’ll get your chance to see how well they do as they drop in at the Keswick on Friday and Saturday night.

Steel Pulse 50th Anniversary Tour

Now on their 50th anniversary tour and still anchored by founding members David Hinds and Selwyn Brown, Steel Pulse has reason to celebrate. They got started in 1975 in Birmingham, England, winning a Grammy for best reggae album in 1986 for “Babylon the Bandit,” becoming the first non-Jamaican act to earn that honor in the category. Over the years, they’ve worked with artists including Damian Marley and Capleton on “African Holocaust” (2004) and did a Bowie tribute with Easy Star All‑Stars on “Five Years” (2023). The band comes to the Philly ‘burbs for two shows this weekend.