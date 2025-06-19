Juneteenth celebrations, the Manyanuk art festival, ‘Kidchella’ and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
June 18 - June 22: Clifford Brown Jazz Fest in Del., Fishtown Beer Fest in Philly and Food Truck & Music Fest in South Jersey are among weekend event highlights.
This week, Philly and its suburbs are showing up and showing out for Juneteenth. From Thursday’s all-ages block party outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia, with Lady Alma and Slick Rick, to the city’s big Juneteenth Festival on Sunday that includes a pageant, an arts festival and a parade. With Wawa Welcome America’s pre-Fourth of July event series kicking off with Free Museum Days, it’s a perfect time to dive into the region’s rich Black history and culture. Across the bridge in Wilmington, the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival continues through Sunday, bringing legends and rising stars together for four days of free music in Rodney Square. On Saturday and Sunday, 300+ artists will be on Main Street showcasing their work in multiple disciplines at the Manayunk Arts Festival. Over in Ardmore, British reggae pioneers Steel Pulse celebrate 50 years of political activism and Rastafarian rhythms at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday and Saturday night.
Delaware
38th Clifford Brown Jazz Festival
- Where: Rodney Square, 1000 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Through Saturday, June 21
- How much: Free
Though he died in a car accident at just 25, jazz pioneer Clifford Brown is considered to be one of the greatest trumpeters of all time. The Wilmington native is honored with an annual free jazz festival, now in its 38th year. Performers at the free, four-day outdoor fest include Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, Chante Moore, Eric Benet, Maya Belardo, Carmen Lundy and Esperanza Spalding. Pro tip: Bring a chair and/or blanket and soak in the great music and convivial atmosphere.
New Jersey
TD Bank Music and Food Truck Festival
- Where: New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville, N.J.
- When: Saturday, June 21, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Food and music are on the menu at the ninth annual festival, which boasts over two dozen food trucks and more than 20 local retail, apparel and specialty vendors. Arsenal, a band that covers music from the ‘70s and ‘80s, will take the stage at 6 p.m. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed while on the grounds. While there, you can wander over to the Vintage Motorcycle and Swap Meet show that is taking place at the same venue Friday through Sunday. That event, however, is ticketed.
Special Events
Juneteenth Celebrations
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, June 19 – Sunday, June 22 `
- How much: Various prices
On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln, the last enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were freed. Now considered Black America’s Independence Day, Juneteenth has been celebrated in Texas since 1866 and has since spread to the rest of the country, becoming a federal holiday in 2021. Philadelphia hosts the Juneteenth Festival, one of the nation’s largest celebrations. Other events commemorate the day as well.
Thursday, June 19
African American Museum in Philadelphia Juneteenth Block Party: The museum’s annual celebration with vendors, speakers and live performances, including Lady Alma, Keke Wyatt and Slick Rick.
Millennial Juneteenth: A celebration at 48th and Woodland playground that incorporates activism and encompasses a heritage festival.
Saturday, June 21
Third Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival: A rain or shine celebration at Cherry Street Pier focused on Black artists and Black-owned wineries in the area.
Philly Juneteenth Festival at the Oval: A celebration including multiple deejays, a Black vendor marketplace and yes, Lady Alma (she’s everywhere this Juneteenth).
Sunday, June 22
Juneteenth Festival: Now in its ninth year, and one of the largest celebrations of its kind, it includes a marketplace, parade and pageant.
Juneteenth Jubilee: Workshops, games and storytelling at Bartram’s Gardens.
Jawnteenth: Pride meets Juneteenth at SilkCity in a culturally inspired drag and burlesque show. 21 and up only.
Wawa Welcome America
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, June 19 – Friday, July 4
- How much: Various prices
Host of the nation’s largest Independence Day holiday (as it should be, given the whole birthplace of democracy thing) the Welcome to America events encompass the Juneteenth Block Party at AAMP, the Kidchella Music Festival and the Avenue of the Arts Block Party in the two-week run up to the Fourth of July holiday. But today also marks the kickoff of Free Museum Days, where participating museums waive admission fees on selected days.
Kidchella Music Festival
- Where: Smith Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park
- When: Friday, June 20, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
Let your kiddos party like a rock star at the annual outdoor music festival for children featuring live performances by Ants on a Log, Noggin Hill, Jams for Junior Jawns and hip-hop artist Hezekiah. Kids can explore the instrument petting zoo, watch circus performances from Rebel Arts Movement or just chill in the rest and recharge zone. The fest ends with a fireworks show set to a DJ Ghost-curated playlist of Kidz Bop hits.
Friday Night Lights
- Where: ChesLen Preserve, 1199 Cannery Road, Coatesville, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 20, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $47 and up
Get outside at the ChesLen Preserve featuring live performances by folksters David Wax Museum and Pawnshop Roses, accompanied by local craft beer and wine, as well as food-truck fare that includes veggie and vegan options. Attendees can stargaze with local astronomy clubs, the Delaware Astronomical Society, ChesMont Astronomical Society and Bucks-Mont Astronomy Association. Toast s’mores around cozy fire pits or just mix and mingle in a laid‑back, natural setting that blends music, socializing and scenery. Ticket alert: several tiers are already sold out, but general admission tickets remain.
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
- Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St.
- When: Friday, June 20 – Sunday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. daily, closed on July 4
- How much: $16 – 27, children 2 and under are free
The annual fest — launched in 2016 — transforms Franklin Square into a nighttime showcase of traditional Chinese lantern art. This year, it features nearly 40 immersive displays, including over 1,100 handcrafted lantern sculptures and interactive components in over half the exhibits. Programming includes acrobatics, juggling and teeter-board shows, plus choreographed fountain light shows and cultural workshops.
Manyunk Arts Festival
- Where: Main Street, Manyunk
- When: Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, June 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The 36th annual festival returns to Main Street with 300 artists and crafters from across the region and the country, making it the largest outdoor juried art festival in Pennsylvania. The free event includes work across eight disciplines—fiber, glass, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, painting and drawing, photography, wood and sculpture. The fest includes the Emerging Artist tent on Grape Street, featuring 30 newer artists showcasing and selling their work. Pro Tip: The fest is happening rain or shine, so be prepared if the forecast is sketchy.
Family Fest!
- Where: American Helicopter Museum, 1220 American Blvd., West Chester, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: General admission $20, children under 2, free
Frank Sinatra once said “Come Fly With Me,” and you can do just that at the aviation-themed annual event. Helicopter enthusiasts can take rides with licensed pilots, but tickets are first-come, first-serve and available onsite only on the day of the event. Should you choose to keep your feet on the ground, you can partake in food, drink, music and kid-friendly activities.
The Oval
- Where: Eakins Oval
- When: Through Sunday, Sept. 14
- How much: Free, pay as you go
It’s Oval time again, when Eakins Oval transforms into an entertainment hub instead of the city’s most awkwardly placed parking lot. The 2025 version features a full slate of programming from Wednesday through Sunday, including Saturday night concerts curated by Snacktime! Friday night movie screenings, rotating art installations, yoga classes, family activities and the Hip Hop In the Park event Saturday, Aug. 9.
Arts & Culture
Leader of the Pack
- Where: Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 20 – Sunday, July 20
- How much: $32 – $90
The jukebox musical celebrates the life and work of acclaimed songwriter Ellie Greenwich, featuring classic hits like “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love” and the title track. It premiered off-Broadway in 1984 before moving to Broadway the next year, with Greenwich herself in the original cast. The show earned Tony and Grammy nominations and has toured nationally since then. This marks its debut at the Bristol Riverside Theater, where it’s being presented as part of the 2025 season with direction and choreography by Shea Sullivan.
Movies on the Mall
- Where: Independence Mall, 615 Chestnut St.
- When: Friday, June 20, Tuesday, July 1, Friday, Aug. 22, Friday, Sept. 19, all movies start at dusk
- How much: Free, with registration
Movies with a historical theme are the highlight of the outdoor movie series, which kicks off on Friday with “Harriet.” Actress/singer Cynthia Erivo, who also stars in “Wicked” and its upcoming sequel, plays the lead role in the story of freedom fighter, activist and patriot Harriet Tubman, whose many heroics can barely fit into a two-hour movie. This is the first of four movie screenings on the Mall through Sept. 19. We’re figuring they added “Independence Day” to the historical theme because, while devoid of any real-life facts, it is set on the holiday.
Avenue of the Arts Block Party
- Where: Broad Street & Spruce Street
- When: Saturday, June 21, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
South Broad Street turns into a showcase of Philly’s arts and culture community, with local and national performers on two stages — including winners of the I AM PHL contest — alongside pop-up performances from Painted Bride Project Space and a fashion show marking 20 years of Philly Fashion Week. The event supports local artists and businesses with food trucks, soccer activities, book giveaways in the PECO Kids Zone and even a chance to win a signed Philadelphia Union Voltage Kit. Pet-friendly activations, wellness zones and a beer garden round out the experience.
Food & Drink
Philadelphia African Restaurant Week
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, June 19 – Sunday, June 25
- How much: Various prices
The Philadelphia edition of African Restaurant Week celebrates Pan-African, African American and Caribbean cuisine while supporting small, Black-owned eateries across the city. Launched in New York in 2013 and expanded to Philly in 2024, the 10-day event features 10% to 15% discounts or special menus at more than a dozen spots, including Food Geez (Liberian), New Era Cuisine (Nigerian), Gou Haitian, Eatwell Philly (Nigerian), Meskerem Ethiopian Cuisine and Buna Café (Ethiopian), along with a food and music festival at Love Park on Sunday, June 29, showcasing live performances and cultural cooking demos.
Overbrook Night Market
- Where: 63rd Street & Lancaster Avenue
- When: Thursday, June 19, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Also known as “Rep’s Night Out,” this neighborhood food event hits its fifth anniversary, celebrating local food, businesses and community culture. Inspired by The Food Trust’s original Night Market series, it brings together food trucks, local restaurants and live entertainment. In its latest edition, you can expect dozens of vendors, ranging from food trucks and beer gardens to zones dedicated to kids and music, all supported by local stakeholders like Overbrook West Neighbors and state Rep. Morgan Cephas.
Fishtown Beer Festival
- Where: Front Street between Columbia Avenue & Palmer Street
- When: Saturday, June 21, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: $10 (designated driver) – $40
Hosted by the Evil Genius Beer Company, the inaugural event hopes to become a staple event in Fishtown’s vibrant craft-beer scene. Founded in 2011 by Villanova friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward, Evil Genius and the Fishtown District are closing the street to vehicular traffic. Fifteen local breweries, including Philadelphia Brewing, Dock Street, Yards, Tired Hands, Urban Village, Wissahickon and Humble Parlor will be on hand. The event aims to showcase Fishtown’s beer culture and support the changing community with live music, food and lawn games at a block-party-style festival.
Sports
FIFA Club World Cup
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way
- When: Multiple dates, including June 20, 22, 24, 26 and July 4
- How much: $51 and up
And if you think Philadelphia Eagles fans are fanatical, well, soccer fans make them look lightweight. The FIFA Club World Cup is bringing eight high-profile club matches to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia over the next two weeks, showcasing big-time teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Flamengo, Juventus, Real Madrid and Espérance de Tunis. It’s a preview of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when thousands of international fans will pour into the city for one of the most popular sporting events in the world. Must-see matchups this go-round include Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, Flamengo vs. Chelsea and Juventus vs. Wydad AC. You can read more about why here.
Comedy
Ryan Hamilton
- Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
- When: Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21, 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
- How much: $32 – $46
Originally from Ashton, Idaho, Hamilton has been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, won the Great American Comedy Festival and took the top spot in Sierra Mist’s “Next Great Comic” search. A regular on “The Tonight Show,” Colbert and Conan, he also released the well-reviewed Netflix special “Happy Face” in 2017. In 2022, Hamilton was hit by an airport shuttle bus, suffering serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. He returned to the stage just months later and, like most comedians, found the humor in trauma and incorporated it into his act. He’s doing four shows in Philly this weekend.
Music
Lil Baby: WHAM Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, June 19, 7 p.m.
- How much: $54 and up
Born Dominique Armani Jones, Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby went from hit mixtapes in 2017 featuring collabos with Drake and Gunna to four consecutive chart-topping albums — “My Turn,” “The Voice of the Heroes,” “It’s Only Me” and “WHAM” — and accolades including a Grammy win for “Hurricane,” and being named the BET, MTV and Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Now, he’s bringing his WHAM World Tour through Philadelphia, featuring his latest tracks and live renditions of his biggest hits.
Get the Led Out
- Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21, 8 p.m.
- How much: $55 – $83
Formed in 1968, Led Zeppelin was one of the most influential rock bands of all time, blending blues, hard rock and psychedelia in hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Kashmir.” The Philly-based tribute band, Get The Led Out, aims to recreate the studio magic and the live concert energy without impersonation — no costumes or British accents, just a faithful performance that includes all of the elements that made Zeppelin legendary. You’ll get your chance to see how well they do as they drop in at the Keswick on Friday and Saturday night.
Steel Pulse 50th Anniversary Tour
- Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.
- When: Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $52 – $93 (two-day pass)
Now on their 50th anniversary tour and still anchored by founding members David Hinds and Selwyn Brown, Steel Pulse has reason to celebrate. They got started in 1975 in Birmingham, England, winning a Grammy for best reggae album in 1986 for “Babylon the Bandit,” becoming the first non-Jamaican act to earn that honor in the category. Over the years, they’ve worked with artists including Damian Marley and Capleton on “African Holocaust” (2004) and did a Bowie tribute with Easy Star All‑Stars on “Five Years” (2023). The band comes to the Philly ‘burbs for two shows this weekend.
