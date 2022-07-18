Landlords expected to raise rents due to city reassessment

The percentage of rent burdened city residents could go even higher with the expected rental hike, experts said.

“The drum that we’ve been beating for a long time is that our region and especially the city have seen stagnant wage growth for decades,” said Shields, of the Economy League. “The fact that the cost of living keeps rising but people’s incomes are not matching the cost of living, we are setting ourselves up for major issues down the road.”

Typically, landlords raise rents to keep up with inflation. The 8.5% hike in April is in pace with inflation right now, landlords say.

Paul L. Badger, Jr., president and CEO of the Badger Group, LLC, which has rental properties throughout the city, said he has not yet calculated how the reassessment will affect any rental increase.

“Many landlords are anticipating the need to increase rents in order to stay afloat,” Badger said. “A major contributing factor is the tax reassessment, but also compounding the issue are increased maintenance, labor and material costs.”

Some property owners with adjustable mortgages are facing rising interest rates, he said.

Another landlord with properties in north and west Philadelphia, who didn’t want to be identified, said he expects to raise rents by 4% instead of the usual 2%, because of the reassessment. But that will not keep up with inflation and doing so might hurt his chances of keeping and attracting tenants.

Barry Williams, 61, who is employed in city government, has been renting an apartment in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia for the past several years.

“It shouldn’t go up significantly in one jump,” Williams said. “After a while, you get priced out. Some people can’t afford it.”

Affordable housing units are likely most at risk due to already slim profit margins and lost income as a result of the pandemic, Badger said.