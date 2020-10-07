The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says its Election Day task force is assembling a month early and beefing up its ranks so it is ready to investigate and prosecute any cases of voter intimidation.

“Anyone who comes to the cradle of American Democracy to suppress the vote, and violates the law and commits crimes, is going to find themselves in a jail cell talking to a Philadelphia jury,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner during a press conference Wednesday aimed at reassuring the public there will be a free and fair election between now and Nov. 3.

The DA’s Office would typically have at least 50 prosecutors and detectives as part of the task force making sure no improprieties take place on Election Day. But with voting already underway in the commonwealth and satellite locations open for voter registration and submitting mail-in ballots, the task force is not taking any chances and keeping a prosecutor on call “every minute” those offices are open, according to Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock.

While Krasner did not detail any specific threats directed at Philadelphia for Election Day, a Georgetown Law scholar who was part of the announcement said if the anti-racism protests have been any indication, there’s reason to believe people would take it upon themselves to “protect against any type of rigged election.”