A New Jersey man is running the equivalent of eight marathons in three days to raise money for a nonprofit that works with school children, teaching them kindness, acceptance and empathy.

64-year-old Ray Pinney of Boonton, who works for the New Jersey School Boards Association, is making the 196-mile trek from the southern tip of Cape May to the northern tip of the Garden State in High Point State Park. The money he raises will benefit Dylan’s Wings of Change, named for Dylan Hockley, a first grader who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

“I call it the ‘kindness run’ because I ask people to donate to Dylan’s Wings, but also to perform one small act of kindness, a random act of kindness,” he said. “We’re going into a presidential election, so I think kindness might be a little bit harder to come by.”

Pinney said he started running when he was 50. He thinks in a world that’s filled with hate, the antidote to hatred is kindness.

Robb Armstrong, program director and master trainer for Dylan’s Wings of Change, said the group focuses on building a consortium of student leaders and training them to work as a collective to support other students, while amplifying positivity, kindness and acceptance.

“If we feel that we don’t belong then it’s much easier to withdraw, and perhaps harm ourselves or harm somebody else,” he said. “It’s well-documented that when we feel that we can show up authentically, we are much more efficient as workers, as coworkers, our production rises.”