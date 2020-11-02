Kenney, Deeley pen open letter to Philly voters: ‘Stay calm’

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

With only one day until Election Day, Mayor Jim Kennedy and Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, have penned an open letter to Philadelphia voters urging patience.

Many Americans, including those in campaign hotspots around Philly and in battleground Pennsylvania at large, are on edge. Nearly 70% of respondents cited the elections as a significant source of stress, according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association.

A recent report by an international nonprofit that tracks militia groups said Pennsylvania is one of five U.S. states at high risk of violence through Nov. 3, based on recent activity by white supremacist groups.

Against the backdrop of this general anxiety, Philly’s mayor and chair of the city commissioners made their case for calm.

“Amid all the speeches and slogans, the tweets and talk shows, the rallies and rhetoric, the election in Philadelphia really comes down to some very simple concepts,” Kenney and Deeley wrote. “Fairness, integrity, access, and accurate results.”

The pair stressed the bipartisan nature of the bipartisan city commissioners, explaining that “this will be a truly democratic election — small ‘d.’”