Thousands of volunteers to help Pa. voters, protect against intimidation on Election Day

Voter advocacy groups want Pennsylvanians to know their rights at the voting booth, and that there are lawyers on retainer to protect those rights.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition (PEPC) outlined ongoing steps to ensure that every vote is counted and that counties have the tools in place to make sure elections go smoothly, even as many precincts anticipate it will take days to count all the ballots.

The PEPC includes the ACLU, Make the Road Pennsylvania, and the League of Women Voters.

They will station about 2,000 volunteers at voting sites in Pennsylvania to answer questions about election rules and to ensure all votes are counted.

Suzanne Almeida with Common Cause Pennsylvania said the goal is to unify the legal power of large groups across the state to offer help to those who otherwise might get blocked from casting a ballot.

“This is almost four times the amount of volunteers we had on the ground under the election protection banner in 2018,” Almeida said. “That is really a testament to the incredible work of the organizations to make sure we are coordinated and that all communities have access to election protection work.”

The Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition is also staffing a toll-free hotline with lawyers to answer questions at 866-OUR-VOTE. Voters can also use it to report any intimidation or suppression efforts they see at the polls.

“It is being staffed by trained attorneys who are able to answer voter questions and then escalate more serious questions to an in-state command center,” Almeida said. “It will work to resolve more serious issues voters are encountering.”