Philly issues citywide curfew amid ongoing unrest over Walter Wallace killing

    By
  • WHYY News staff
    • October 28, 2020
Protesters confront police during a march Tuesday, Oct. 27 in West Philadelphia.

Protesters confront police during a march Tuesday, Oct. 27 in West Philadelphia. Hundreds of demonstrators marched over the police killing of Walter Wallace. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia has announced a citywide curfew amid ongoing unrest over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

The curfew will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will be in place through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may, using their discretion, choose to operate only for delivery services later than 9 p.m., Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release.

Businessowners were advised to implement “appropriate measures” to secure their facilities and protect onsite and delivery employees.

City officials plan to hold a 3:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the Wallace shooting and the subsequent unrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

