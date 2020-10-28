Philly issues citywide curfew amid ongoing unrest over Walter Wallace killing
Philadelphia has announced a citywide curfew amid ongoing unrest over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
The curfew will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will be in place through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may, using their discretion, choose to operate only for delivery services later than 9 p.m., Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release.
Businessowners were advised to implement “appropriate measures” to secure their facilities and protect onsite and delivery employees.
City officials plan to hold a 3:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the Wallace shooting and the subsequent unrest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.