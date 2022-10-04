Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Less than a week after an executive order banning guns at recreation centers was signed, a Philadelphia judge has issued a permanent injunction against it.

The executive action from Mayor Jim Kenney was initially made in response to the shooting death of Tiffany Fletcher, a recreation center employee.

The case was brought to court by Gun Owners of America, a group that has made similar arguments in years past. In a statement of intent to sue from September 28th, Andrew Austin the attorney for GOA, wrote: “Pennsylvania law is clear here: Philly is not allowed to make gun regulations. Every appellate court in Pennsylvania has made this clear multiple times.”

Philadelphia has seen similar cases over the years. In February, a Philly ordinance that required gun owners to inform police when a firearm was stolen or lost was ruled illegal. In March, Pennsylvania Democrats tried to ban the owning, selling or making of high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms, but were defeated in a 111-87 vote. And in June, the City lost a case at Commonwealth Court Pennsylvania’s preemption law that stops municipalities from creating gun control with bigger restrictions and/or penalties than what the state of Pennsylvania enforces.

According to a release from the Gun Owners of America, the City of Philadelphia is expected to appeal the order.

