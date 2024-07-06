From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia, already undergoing a multimillion-dollar redevelopment by the Cobbs Creek Foundation, has added another golf superstar to its team.

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation said last week that it donated $250,000 to build a junior putting green to help introduce more young people in that part of the city to golf. Junior putting involves a number of drills and skills that help young golfers develop confidence, skills and technique.

The 30-year-old Spieth, a three-time major golf champion, knows something about young people and golf. He turned pro at 19 in 2012. A native of Dallas, Spieth was 21 when he won the Masters and the U.S. Open.

In 2014, he founded the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to raise awareness and provide financial support to nonprofit groups in four areas: junior golf, individuals with special needs, pediatric cancer and U.S. veterans and their families.

Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, head of their foundation, said in a statement, “We are very excited to support the Cobbs Creek Foundation in their mission to grow the game of golf and support the youth of Philadelphia.”

Cobbs Creek Foundation, a nonprofit created to redevelop the golf course, is already partnered with golf legend Tiger Woods and his TGR Foundation, which said in 2023 that it would bring its TGR Learning Lab to Cobbs Creek.