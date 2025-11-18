From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Last year, when Thomas Jefferson University celebrated its bicentennial, university officials realized they had gone 200 years without an alma mater, a song to express pride in the institution.

Today, they rectify that absence with “Jefferson How We Adore Thee.”

Jefferson, how we adore thee

Forging knowledge with industry

Through years of collaboration,

All in all, we’re shining through.

The song was written by one of Jefferson’s employees, Elizabeth Avril Barden, who works in customer service for Jefferson Health, the health care system operated by the university.

Barden, 32, said she has been singing since she was a toddler and has been writing songs for years, although none of her songs have gone public until now. She sings the Jefferson alma mater on a recording that will be presented during a Jefferson gala event Tuesday evening.

“For me, music is connection,” she said. “I can have a conversation, but sometimes I don’t always have the words. But I can sing it to you and you can feel what I’m feeling.”

With vision, care and purpose

We’ve evolved with much to give.

So very grateful for this moment,

Shape the world in which we live.

“Elizabeth really captured the essence of the Jefferson community,” said university president Susan Aldridge. “I couldn’t be happier that we finally have an alma mater which captures who we are as a university as we venture into our third century.”

Barden is the daughter of Haitian pastors who immigrated to Brooklyn, New York, to preach non-denominationally. Describing herself as a “PK,” or Pastor’s Kid, she said music was part of her weekly chores.

“You know how it is if you’re a PK, if you’re a PK out there: We do everything,” Barden said. “We have to sing, just help in any capacity.”

Barden first entered Jefferson as an undergraduate student studying health care management and is now going for her master’s in social service at Bryn Mawr College while holding down a remote job at Jefferson as a customer experience specialist. She plans to return to Jefferson as a student again.

She brings music into everything she does.

“A lot of members call me distraught because they may not understand what their plan entails, what doctor they can go to. Simplicity is always key,” Barden said. “Being able to help them and direct them is good. It might be their birthday when I call them. I’ll sing them ‘Happy Birthday.’ I want people to feel, like, ‘We appreciate you.’”

This is Jefferson, strong and true,

Where innovation leads us through.

Together we achieve our best

As we prepare for what’s next.

As any alma mater, “Jefferson How We Adore Thee” is a booster song, designed to instill pride and loyalty in its staff and students. Barden may be the embodiment of institutional pride. She plans to re-enroll at Jefferson once she finishes at Bryn Mawr to pursue another master’s degree in public health.

“How do we pivot? That’s the beautiful thing about Jefferson, they’re always pivoting,” she said. “That’s why they’ve been able to stand for 200 years. You don’t just stand for 200 years without knowing how to roll with the punches and change with the times.”