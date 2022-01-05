Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field following Sunday’s game.

Hurts narrowly escaped injury as fans fell onto the field as he walked into the tunnel.

On Tuesday, the Eagles QB sent a letter to the NFL and the team, saying: “I am writing to inquire what follow-up action is being considered.”

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but it could’ve been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It didn’t hit me until after the fact, having time to reflect on it and think about it, so I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about it. That’s a very tragic incident and it could’ve been much, much worse but I don’t want it to happen again.”

Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey, was on the railing when it came crashing down.

“They didn’t ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn’t ask if anybody needed medical attention,” said Collins. “The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field.”