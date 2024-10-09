From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An Oct. 7 commemoration event fundraising in support of the Israeli Defense Forces and Philadelphia’s Hillel groups drew hundreds to a renovated warehouse space in Kensington with celebrity guests.

The fundraiser was titled “Ten Sheva” (sheva is Hebrew for seven) and was hosted by a newly formed organization with the same name. It was one of a variety of events around the Philadelphia area marking one year since Hamas killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. Since that time, the Israeli Defense Force’s ongoing military bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians.

“Tonight, we honor the 1,200 souls that have left us one year ago today,” Yael Rhode, one of Sheva’s founding members, said to the crowd. “Our fight is not over, and the most important thing is that we stay united. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, I don’t care if you’re a Democrat; you’re a Jew before you’re anything else. And we have to come together now more than ever.”

Sheva organizers say they hope to make the event an annual tradition and expand it to multiple cities throughout the U.S. The group describes its dual fundraising mission — channeling donations to both Friends of the IDF and Hillel — as meant to “focus on the next generation.”

“Jews aged 18-25 are facing a war on multiple fronts—from college campuses in Philadelphia to the battlefields of Israel—and they are on the frontlines,” the organization’s website reads.

Rhode expressed that same sentiment to the crowd at the beginning of the night.

“While our brave IDF soldiers are fighting in the front lines of Israel — in Gaza, in the South — against Hezbollah in the North, Iran’s proxy — we have other soldiers right here on campuses fighting their fight in culture wars,” Rhode said.

In addition to purchasing tickets, attendees were given the option to sponsor at levels from $1,800 to $50,000. Billionaire Ronald Perelman was among the event’s sponsors, donating $25,000.