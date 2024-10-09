Oct. 7 fundraiser supporting IDF draws hundreds in Kensington
On the anniversary of Oct. 7, a Philadelphia event focused on raising funds for the Israeli Defense Forces drew 450 guests.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
An Oct. 7 commemoration event fundraising in support of the Israeli Defense Forces and Philadelphia’s Hillel groups drew hundreds to a renovated warehouse space in Kensington with celebrity guests.
The fundraiser was titled “Ten Sheva” (sheva is Hebrew for seven) and was hosted by a newly formed organization with the same name. It was one of a variety of events around the Philadelphia area marking one year since Hamas killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. Since that time, the Israeli Defense Force’s ongoing military bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians.
“Tonight, we honor the 1,200 souls that have left us one year ago today,” Yael Rhode, one of Sheva’s founding members, said to the crowd. “Our fight is not over, and the most important thing is that we stay united. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, I don’t care if you’re a Democrat; you’re a Jew before you’re anything else. And we have to come together now more than ever.”
Sheva organizers say they hope to make the event an annual tradition and expand it to multiple cities throughout the U.S. The group describes its dual fundraising mission — channeling donations to both Friends of the IDF and Hillel — as meant to “focus on the next generation.”
“Jews aged 18-25 are facing a war on multiple fronts—from college campuses in Philadelphia to the battlefields of Israel—and they are on the frontlines,” the organization’s website reads.
Rhode expressed that same sentiment to the crowd at the beginning of the night.
“While our brave IDF soldiers are fighting in the front lines of Israel — in Gaza, in the South — against Hezbollah in the North, Iran’s proxy — we have other soldiers right here on campuses fighting their fight in culture wars,” Rhode said.
In addition to purchasing tickets, attendees were given the option to sponsor at levels from $1,800 to $50,000. Billionaire Ronald Perelman was among the event’s sponsors, donating $25,000.
After a brief set of prayers, hosts and celebrity speakers delivered speeches throughout the night while attendees enjoyed dinner.
The lineup of pro-Israel celebrities included Julia Haart, a fashion mogul who starred in the reality TV show, “My Unorthodox Life”; Montana Tucker, a social media influencer; Shabbos Kestenbaum, the lead plaintiff in an antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard University; Michael Rapaport, an actor and comedian; and Matisyahu, a reggae singer and musician.
“As we gather here on this first anniversary, the pain is just as fresh. The scars are still there,” Tucker said to the crowd after reflecting on Hamas’s attack and antisemitism in the U.S. “But so is our resolve.”
After Tucker’s speech, Rapaport was joined by Philadelphia sports broadcaster Michael Barkann on stage for a Q&A. The conversation eventually turned to concerns of growing regional instability in the Middle East and the possibility of an all-out war between Israel and Iran. When asked if he could imagine the conflict ending within his lifetime, Rapaport said, “I think that now is the time to end this regime of Iran by any means necessary.”
“I pray that it happens, and I pray that the least amount of casualties happen to our people,” Rapaport added, to cheers across the room.
In Pennsylvania and other swing states, winning a greater percentage of the Jewish vote is a prized goal for Republicans this November. While Jewish voters largely lean Democrat, Republicans are hoping to draw in those who are most conservative on Israel.
Rapaport has publicly stated that he will not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November, but has stopped short of committing to voting for Donald Trump. Kestenbaum, meanwhile, has fully endorsed the Republican nominee (and delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in July). When asked where she stood, Haart told WHYY News she was conflicted about her relationship to the Democratic party.
“After the repeal of Roe vs. Wade I became a very active Democrat,” Haart said. “And now I’m literally being forced into this very difficult choice of voting as a woman or voting as a Jew.”
Sheva organizers said they raised $600,000 from Monday’s event and are set to split the funds equally between FIDF and campus Hillel groups in the Philadelphia area.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.