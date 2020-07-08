‘I thought it was a hoax’: Pa. students, universities respond to Trump restrictions for international visas

A new Trump administration rule limiting online classes for international students has thrown the tens of thousands of students enrolled in Pennsylvania universities into new uncertainty, less than two months before school resumes.

Published on Monday afternoon, the “temporary final rule,” as the regulation is paradoxically called, will no longer allow those with common F-1 or M-1 international student visas to reside in the United States while taking a full online course load. This mirrors regulations that exist during non-pandemic times, which were suspended in March to give schools flexibility when the coronavirus struck.

Comments from a top Trump administration official suggest the change is a way the president is attempting to leverage schools to reopen in the fall in hopes of normalizing the economy.

In an interview on CNN Tuesday, acting Homeland Security deputy secretary Ken Cuccineli said the rule will “expand flexibility” and “encourage schools to reopen.”

For students, it’s a disorienting change during an already difficult time. For universities, it’s a new, vague set of bureaucratic hurdles.

“It was very stressful,” said Koyna Tomar, a Ph.D. student at the University of Pennsylvania who is from India. She said she woke up from a nap to missed calls from her roommate, who also has an F-1 visa. “I was half-asleep and I just couldn’t believe that it was real. I thought it was a hoax of some kind.”

On Monday, Tomar said she started reaching out to people at other universities to figure out whether the order affects graduate students.

“It’s risking peoples’ health and not being thoughtful about what it means to be in the middle of this pandemic,” she said.

Per the new guidance, “students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” wrote U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. This applies even if a school is forced to switch from in-person to online courses in the middle of a semester, for example due to a new coronavirus lockdown order.

Those students planning to stay in their home countries and take classes online at the start of the semester will not be affected. In online message boards, some international students enrolled locally said existing impediments were already keeping them home. U.S. embassies have been closed, and flight restrictions have made travel to and from the country difficult.