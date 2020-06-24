College closures coming? Plan to shake up higher-ed in Pa. moves forward

The coronavirus closures — which threaten university finances across the country — only deepened the need, said Greenstein in a May interview with Keystone Crossroads.

“The pandemic has only accelerated trends we’ve seen beforehand,” Greenstein said. “And I think it’s gonna force us to move more quickly to respond.”

In particular, Greenstein said, PASSHE needed to find ways to consolidate administrative functions like payroll so that there aren’t wasteful redundancies.

Skeptics, however, wondered if PASSHE officials used the pandemic as cover to make drastic changes that could stifle the independence of individual schools and ultimately lead to contraction.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF), the union representing PASSHE professors and coaches, initially opposed the legislation, said president Jamie Martin. APSCUF has since reversed its position because of amendments that added administrative “safeguards,” Martin said.

Those safeguards include a public process for any consolidation or affiliation decisions.

PASSHE officials, for instance, would have to say whether the proposed move would result in job losses and how many. Consolidation and affiliation decisions would also require a two-thirds vote from the PASSHE board before being implemented.

Those amendments to the bill made it palatable to APSCUF leadership, Martin said.

“It is something [we’re] jumping up and down about? No,” Martin said. “But we do feel it’s in a better place than it would have been without some of those safeguards put into place.”

The amended bill will need to pass the state house again before going to Gov. Tom Wolf.

A spokesperson for the governor did not say whether Wolf would sign the measure.