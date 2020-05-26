‘Incredibly disposable’: Adjuncts, the ‘gig workers’ of higher-ed, fear losing livelihoods

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Like her students, 32-year-old Carla Anderson is home from college.

Anderson, an adjunct English professor who’s taught writing courses at Temple University and Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, recently packed up her place in the city and moved back to her mom’s house in Montgomery County.

“Yes, I’m in my childhood bedroom,” she said with a dry laugh. “Whatever….”

Anderson missed her mom, but the move wasn’t driven by sentiment. It was the result of cold, financial reality.

As an adjunct professor, Anderson has no guarantee of work this fall. That’s always been the case. But this summer — with dire enrollment predictions circulating — there’s added uncertainty. Fewer students means fewer classes. And fewer classes likely means fewer adjuncts.

For Anderson, moving back home seemed like the safe, sensible choice. It’ll spare her the cost of rent as she looks for backup options: perhaps dog-walking or temp work.

“I feel lucky to have had this option,” she said. “A lot of my peers don’t.”

Notions of college professors as well-paid and well-protected increasingly conflict with reality. Federal data shows that about seven in ten college instructors are not tenured or on track to be tenured.

There is a large class of adjunct professors who make their living as itinerant instructors, cobbling together jobs at various colleges to pay the bills. Described as the “gig workers” of academia, adjuncts receive contracts on a course-by-course basis and make, on average, about $3,000 per class.

Crucially, adjuncts’ fate is tied firmly to student enrollment. Even in boom times, colleges can scrap an adjunct-taught course if enrollment in that course doesn’t meet expectations. The hook can come as the semester begins, or even a week or two in.

All of that makes adjunct professors a bellwether as higher-ed enters a nervous, potentially cataclysmic summer. Surveys suggest as many as a third of students could take a gap semester if colleges decide against holding in-person classes.

If and when enrollment drops, contingent faculty will likely lose jobs. And in a time when many predict financial pain for academia writ large, adjuncts know they could be on the chopping block.

“We’re incredibly disposable,” said Anna Neighbor, a union activist and adjunct who teaches fine arts at the University of Pennsylvania and Moore College of Art and Design. “I think many of us are feeling quite stranded right now.”