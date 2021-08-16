Don Brown, 49, moved to Camden’s Antioch Manor last October.

One morning that first month, Brown, who has a heart condition, recalled trying to calm a naked woman he had heard screaming “Help me, help me!” in Antioch’s parking lot. Brown said she seemed to be high on drugs, and that someone appeared to have been trying to rape her.

In December, Brown said 52 bullets were fired behind the senior housing complex, about 10 feet from his first floor apartment, apparently from one gun, according to police.

Then, in February of this year, Brown watched from his window as Philadelphia resident Alex Fernandez, 21, was robbed and shot on the street behind Antioch Manor. He saw the dying man’s car crash into a telephone pole, a stone’s throw from his window.

“It was like a movie,” Brown said.

Earlier this summer, Brown said he did not fight the man who demanded his wallet when, unable to sleep, Brown stepped just outside Antioch’s front door for a cigarette at 2 a.m.

Packages mailed to Brown and his wife are often stolen. The couple only allows their granddaughter to visit in the daytime.

“I am afraid for my life,” he said.

Brown’s chilling experience in senior housing is not unique in Camden — and recent meetings between lawmakers and property managers have done little to allay residents’ fears.

After a recent WHYY News report on security issues at several senior housing complexes in the city, Mayor Vic Carstarphen, city council members Sheila Davis and Chris Collins, and representatives from the Camden County Police Department held meetings with management at the Ferry Manor and Ferry Station senior buildings and at Antioch Manor to address safety concerns.

At the meeting with Antioch management on Aug. 9, no agreements were reached on measures like hiring security guards, but more discussions were planned. Representatives of Ingerman Management Company, which owns Antioch and its sister building, Birchwood at Parker Hall, did not respond to requests for comment.

Residents at the Ferry Manor and Ferry Station senior buildings got better results after activists brought attention to security issues at those properties last month. The meeting there resulted in new security cameras and one overnight guard for the two large buildings. Spokesperson Kate Griffin of Conifer Realty, which owns the property, said the guard has been installed for a 90-day period; after that, she said Conifer would review the situation.