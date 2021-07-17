Even when they don’t confront trespassers directly, tenants still feel their presence.

At the four-year-old public housing complex The Branches at Centerville, resident Cynthia Muse said that last week, she cleaned up urine and human feces in a hallway. The Branches, which has no guards, advertises “patio, deck or balcony” as features, but the large outdoor terraces are now closed off to residents and furniture has been removed from common areas on each floor that residents said had served as lounges. One tenant said she has been throwing her key down to visitors because the front door buzzer no longer works.

In a statement, Marc Getson, vice president of management at the Michaels Corporation which oversees the complex, said that requiring residents to come down to the lobby to allow visitors entry was one of “some temporary and some permanent measures” recently instituted “to discourage uninvited guests.” Although Getson denied The Branches had experienced security issues, he said measures also included securing windows and exterior doors, and removing some furniture from the lobby.

At the Faison Mews senior apartment complex in Parkside, several residents who asked to remain anonymous said intruders are not uncommon, and are frightening. “You have to swipe the door,” said one, “but they come in behind you.” One tenant said the would-be trespassers press apartment numbers on the intercom constantly, hoping that a tenant will inadvertently open the door. There are no security guards.

Pennrose Properties, which manages Faison Mews, said, “The property has several security measures in place, including controlled access entry, 24/7 monitored security cameras, and an on-site professional management team.”

While the website for its parent company, Conifer Realty, LLC, says Ferry Station offers residents “a full day of fun or a nice relaxing environment within their home.” Several tenants said they listened for the sound of intruders testing doorknobs in the middle of the night. “Sometimes I sleep in my chair,” said Regina Sease, 73, “because I can hear the rattling. I’m afraid for my life and everyone else’s.”

Sease said management “tells you to call the cops, the cops tell us to call the office, the office says it’s our duty to put them out.”

Under “Features & Amenities,” Conifer’s website says both Ferry Station and Ferry Manor have “controlled building access.”

A mile away, at the Birchwood at Parker Hall apartments for seniors 55 and over, tenant Myra Vaughns said the front door there has at times been broken and open “for months.” Vaughns said she reported addicts in the stairwell preparing to shoot up to her property manager, Ronda High, who had them removed.

In a November 2020 letter to the Ingerman Group, which runs both Parker and Antioch Manor next door, Vaughns described non-residents doing drugs, sleeping in common areas, and stealing a community room television. She said in the letter she had sold her gun after moving to Parker Hall, “but feel as though I should buy another.” She said her pleas for more security went unheeded.

Antioch Manor is considered by some to be one of the most dangerous senior complexes in the city. Lessie Roberts, 74, moved from Antioch to Ferry Station two years ago, because, she said, “Antioch is worse,” with drug dealers sleeping under the steps and tenants “scared to go to the laundry room.”

On July 15, the Antioch Manor apartments were accessible through a broken, unlocked door. A resident who declined to give her name said it had been like that for over a week; a side door was ajar.

High, senior property manager for both buildings, said she did not feel comfortable speaking without Ingerman’s permission; the company did not immediately return WHYY’s inquiries.

The activists who helped bring attention to the situation at Ferry Station were rattled by what they found. “These are the years they’re supposed to be relaxing and enjoying bingo,” said Tawanda Jones of the tenants she met.

At Ferry Station, Carmen Lozada and Je’Nell McRae went door-to-door recording residents’ complaints. Lozada said there should be a system for elderly tenants to easily express concerns. McRae said a suggestion that residents download a relatively new STOPit application to report problems to police was not practical. “They’re not buying brand-new smart phones, they’re comfortable with their flip phones,” she said. “They may not be able to see the numbers, much less type on them!”

Councilwoman Davis imagined the city creating “a special hotline for all seniors who feel like they’re being mistreated, whether it’s air or heat or the elevator’s not working or people are coming in and out.”

“It’s not only Ferry Manor,” said Davis, “it’s also happening in Parker Hall and Antioch Manor. These places are supposed to have security, but they don’t have anybody. If it’s a financial hardship for the company, that’s not the seniors’ problem.”

Davis also envisioned some collaboration with law enforcement in the effort. After the door broke, Camden County police responded to residents’ and activists’ requests for help by driving by the Ferry buildings hourly.

On July 12, Clyde Cook, former councilman in nearby Woodlynne and a candidate for state assembly, toured Ferry Manor and Ferry Station with property manager David Gilbert and met with residents. Gilbert, said Cook, told him that tenants didn’t always report problems promptly and that now that pandemic restrictions have lessened, repairs and renovations that had been on hold would be completed and quarterly meetings with residents would resume.

Cook said that when Gilbert told him that floors in the buildings were mopped twice weekly, he told the property manager they should be mopped three or four times a week, if not every day.

“COVID shouldn’t be an excuse to stop progress,” said Cook. “And if they’re following CDC guidelines, they should be taking steps to make sure everything is sanitized and clean because the seniors deserve better.”

Earlier that morning, human feces had been swept from an indoor staircase at the Manor with a broom, and Cook said he mentioned to Gilbert a strong smell of urine in the stairwell. He said Gilbert told him. “That’s not urine, it’s water dripping from the ceiling.’”

Cook said that Gilbert also told him that money for regular security officers “wasn’t within the budget.”