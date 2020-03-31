Emily Blanck and her daughter, Julia Carrigan made it safely back to the United States over the weekend after being stranded in Santa Cruz, Bolivia for a week. They were two of the many Americans trying to get home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 17, Bolivia closed its borders to nonresidents and suspended all international travel.

“I didn’t really believe that we were going to get out of the country until we were on the bus,” said Carrigan, a student at George School in Bucks County, referring to a bus she and her mom took to the airport.

The duo received an email about their flight from the U.S. State Department four days prior to their departure, but were unsure if they would actually get on the plane.