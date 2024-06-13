What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In the 2024 presidential race, it’s not just campaign promises making headlines. With President Biden’s son, Hunter, snagging a federal conviction hot on the heels of former President Trump’s state charges in New York, it seems the candidates’ family rap sheets are the latest must-read.

How will the latest verdict impact the election in a state where the margins can swing on just about any political news? According to Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, it probably won’t mean much.

“People will talk about it but the idea that the president’s son’s legal problems would have a major impact on voters’ preferences in the race seems quite limited,” Borick told WHYY News.