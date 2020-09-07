Hundreds of workers rally for pandemic protections at Philadelphia City Hall

Many of those who are working, including sanitation employees and teachers, are frustrated by the conditions.

At Temple University, members of the faculty union are still upset by the school’s decision to open its campuses for in-person learning — only to switch to mostly virtual classes last week after an outbreak of COVID-19. As of Sunday afternoon, 349 students and one employee tested positive for the virus.

Max Avener, who teaches math at Temple, said Monday it was “crystal clear” that the university’s decision to bring students back to campus was about getting tuition money.

Richard hooker jr from teamsters union representing UPS and greyhound workers. Says they don’t feel essential when they don’t get hazard pay or PPE. Says union workers are like the Avengers and leads crowd in chant of one union, one family. pic.twitter.com/86vF0hiXx4 — Nina Feldman (@ncannellf) September 7, 2020

Similar demonstrations have paid off during earlier months of the pandemic. In July, Temple University Hospital employees demanded hazard pay for their risky and consistent work caring for COVID-19 patients. A month later, Temple announced it would award $1,500 bonuses to all frontline workers.

Personal protection equipment like masks, face guards and gowns were in short supply in the early months of the pandemic, even for hospital workers dealing with the sickest patients. Even as China recovered from the pandemic and the global supply chains began to be patched up, workers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities reported low supplies, meaning they were forced to care for multiple patients wearing the same protective gear, potentially spreading the virus among the most vulnerable patients.

“They wanted to call us heroes, but what they really want was martyrs,” says Marty Harrison, a nurse at Temple and a member of Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP). “That’s not what any of us signed up for.”

Some public workers also fear the privatization of their fields. Earlier this summer, so many sanitation workers called out sick that trash and recycling collection was severely delayed in Philadelphia, and many workers were worried the city would hire new workers to replace them. In the end, the city signed a contract to bring on an additional 120 workers for six months. Those workers can be eligible for the union if they continue on with the department. Sanitation workers have also been requesting PPE since April.