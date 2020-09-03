Temple to go virtual for the rest of the fall semester amid COVID-19 outbreak

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

In the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, Temple University has canceled nearly all of its in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester.

In a message sent to students and staff on Thursday, university president Richard Englert said most classes — an estimated 95% — will be conducted online instead.

Some essential in-person teaching will continue, including classes that are part of the school’s physical therapy and nursing programs.

“We will continue to work together as a community to ensure that students receive the quality education they expect from Temple and continue progress toward their degree,” said Englert.

Students living in university housing can opt to return home to complete their courses, according to the announcement. If they leave by Sept.13., the school will fully refund their room and board for the fall semester.