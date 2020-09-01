On Thursday, one of Temple assistant professor Naomi Taback’s students emailed her with disconcerting news: The student had been in close contact with people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was now showing symptoms herself. She had been in Taback’s in-person class a few days earlier.

Taback wanted to warn the other students in her class they had been potentially exposed, but the university told her not to reach out to other students. The school also said in-person classes scheduled that day could go forward.

“We felt like the university was really pressuring us to continue in person, even though it didn’t seem safe,” Taback said.

A Temple spokesperson said that there was no reason to move classes online if a student had not tested positive, and that it was not the responsibility of faculty members to reach out to students who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Temple adopted a more caution position over the weekend, announcing Sunday that it would suspend almost all in-person classes for two weeks. Only those deemed “essential” would be allowed to meet.

The university is currently reporting 103 COVID-19 cases, up from 58 cases on Friday.

“Since the very first reports of COVID-19 touched our lives, Temple has consistently held to one position: We will do the best we can to keep our community healthy and safe, while ensuring our students receive an excellent education and continue progress to graduation,” university president Richard M. Englert wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff.

Englert urged Temple students to follow new guidelines from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health recommending that students avoid all social gatherings, regardless of size. The increase in coronavirus cases among Temple students was seemingly attributable to off-campus gatherings, Englert wrote.

Professors, students and neighborhood residents contacted by WHYY News applauded the move, but questioned why the university had thought it was safe to open for in-person classes in the first place.

“I think that the university knew in-class teaching was not going to be sustainable, but was very concerned about maintaining tuition, and especially getting the students to live in the dorms,” Taback said.

Adjunct professor Debi Lemieur condemned the university’s decision to suspend classes only after students and staff began testing positive.

“Why would they wait until people are already sick?” Lemieur said. “That, to me, is immoral.”

Some of the concern regarding Temple’s reopening has centered on how it could affect the health of those who live in the surrounding area.

Maxine has lived near the campus for decades. WHYY News agreed to withhold her last name. She said she’s seen students gathering without masks near her house in the last few weeks. The 68-year-old even buys masks to hand out to the students herself.

“They’re just partying. It’s a party atmosphere when they are living off-campus,” she said.

Maxine said she thinks suspending classes for a few weeks is a necessary precaution — a number of her neighbors are over 80, putting them at high risk for COVID-19-related complications. But she hopes that students are eventually able to return to campus.

“I think the campus experience is important,” Maxine said. ”I think it’s a good idea that [Temple] is being responsible.”