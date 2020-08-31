Temple University is suspending in-person classes for two weeks amid a rise in coronavirus infections, school officials announced Sunday.

The university is currently reporting 103 active COVID-19 cases, up from 58 cases on Friday.

Most students who have tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic, Temple University President Richard Englert said in a letter to students, faculty and staff. A small number of students have mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.

“Any increase is concerning, though not necessarily alarming,” Englert wrote. In this instance, he said, the new cases appear to stem from small social gatherings happening off-campus.

All instruction except “essential” classes will take place online through at least Sept. 11. School officials will assess next steps during the temporary move to virtual learning, though they remain hopeful Temple can return to its full hybrid program.