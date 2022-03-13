Coronavirus Pandemic

Temple University to partially lift mask mandate later this month

  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • March 13, 2022
Flags wave in the wind from a building on the at Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Temple University will lift its mask mandate later this month, but masks will still be required in some indoor spaces.

Beginning March 21st, masks will be optional in most campus settings including dining halls, residence halls and the Liacouras Center.

However, masks will still be needed in classrooms, labs, studios, healthcare facilities and shuttles.

School officials recommend carrying a mask at all times just in case.

