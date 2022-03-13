Temple University to partially lift mask mandate later this month
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Temple University will lift its mask mandate later this month, but masks will still be required in some indoor spaces.
Beginning March 21st, masks will be optional in most campus settings including dining halls, residence halls and the Liacouras Center.
However, masks will still be needed in classrooms, labs, studios, healthcare facilities and shuttles.
School officials recommend carrying a mask at all times just in case.