Hundreds of thousands of N.J. utility customers facing shut-offs

“What I really don’t know, exactly what is the status of the federal money?’’ asked Brand, referring to the more than $6 billion the state received last week under the latest COVID-19 relief package. “There should be some federal assistance available for some of these programs.’’

In the wake of the pandemic, the utilities have undertaken numerous steps to engage customers on their bills and understand assistance programs available to them, according to Tom Churchelow, executive director of the New Jersey Utilities Association.

“While that continues, we also hope the state will make full use of available federal dollars for customer assistance programs, including direct appropriation to organizations like New Jersey Shares and allocation of American Rescue Plan and CARES Act dollars for low- and moderate-income programs,’’ he said. New Jersey Shares is a program that helps customers pay utility bills.

Some organizations, such as AARP, have asked the administration to extend the June 30 moratorium. Even if that does not happen, Evelyn Liebman, associate director of AARP, noted the board staff has indicated they will take action before June 30. “And we think they need to do,’’ she said.

According to information submitted to the Office of Legislative Services by the BPU, the amount owed to utility service providers as of March 2021 on accounts that were 60 days in arrears was $570,423,397. That included 593,726 residential and non-residential accounts.

That figure does not include approximately $75,500,000 in arrearages reported for residential and non-residential customers of telecommunication and cable companies, according to OLS. Based on incomplete data submitted to the BPU, roughly 286,000 residential customers are in arrears.